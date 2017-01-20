All Disney Pixar movies are connected - here's the video that proves it

Photo: Toy Story/ IMDb

Disney Pixar fans are losing their minds after it was revealed that all their movies are actually connected.

The company released a video this week which shows Easter eggs linking all the movies together in some small way, and it is amazing.

So far it has pulled more than 8.8 million views in just three days on Facebook.

Check it out here.

Mind blown.

