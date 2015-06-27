You'll be able to stream all 16 seasons of 'The Daily Show' to prepare for Jon Stewart's final episode

Jon Stewart will be leaving “The Daily Show” on August 6 with an amazing 16-year legacy.

In case you already miss Stewart, Comedy Central is here to help.

Starting Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. EST, Comedy Central will live stream every single episode of “The Daily Show” online.

The marathon will start with Stewart’s very first episode from 1999, where his guest was Michael J. Fox.

If you can’t catch the beginning then don’t worry, the marathon will last through the entire month of July.

You can check it out here.

