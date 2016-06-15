'ALL CREDIT TO THE CABINET': Turn your terrible sports cliches into election analysis here

Hooping against all odds. Michael Hooper. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“All credit to the Cabinet, they led us round the park and left everything in the polling booth. Created space for the backbenchers to get over the line. They do all the hard work and to be fair it’s great to see them getting some recognition.”

If only political commentary was sport.

Actually that would be terrible, but just over halfway through an eight-week election campaign there’s no harm in gaming out some scenarios.

The idea was raised by one of Malcolm Turnbull’s most senior strategic advisors, Mark Textor, in a column on Business Insider today.

Suggested talking points include:

“Yeah, nah, dunno about that but the boys are play’n well out there in the marginals for sure”.

“After eight weeks, in the end it will be a game of two halves of four weeks each, and both teams need to play for the full 80,000 minutes.”

“The boys are going to leave all we’ve got out there on the electoral paddock. Fight all the way to the final whistle 6pm on Saturday July 2nd”.

So would you “put in the hard yards”, “back the boys”, or might you “let a bit of poor discipline creep in” and let down the team?

Share your favourite ideas for election analysis dressed up as sports commentary in the comments, or find this post on Facebook or Twitter and tell us there.

C’mon!

