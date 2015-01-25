ALL CLEAR: Two Planes Searched In Atlanta After 'Credible' Bomb Threat Received

Image: Getty / File.

Police have searched two planes in Atlanta have given the all clear after a bomb threat was made.

All clear for both aircraft & normal airport operations have resumed. Thank you for your patience. Safety & security are our top priorities. — Atlanta Airport (@Atlanta_Airport) January 24, 2015

The threats were made on Twitter and targeted two US flights: Southwest Airlines flight 2492 from Milwaukee, and Delta Airlines flight 1156 from Portland, Oregon.

Today, credible bomb threats were received for 2 separate inbound flights. @Atlanta_Police & @FBI are investigating. Passengers are safe. — Atlanta Airport (@Atlanta_Airport) January 24, 2015

Both flights arrived safely and all passengers were evacuated.

The US military dispatched two F-16 fighter jets to escort the planes to Atlanta International airport.

