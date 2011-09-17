All Brett Favre's Nephew Wants Is A Chance To Play Football

Poor Dylan Favre. Last night, the redshirt freshman quarterback at Mississippi State, who is also the nephew of NFL great Brett Favre tweeted:



Is an opportunity too much 2 ask for?

We guess he’s a bit frustrated about not getting any playing time. He also seems a little sensitive about constantly living in the shadow of his legendary uncle.

Little Favre’s Twitter profile says, “call me dylan please not bretts nephew. other than that were gucci”



