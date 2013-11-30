All Books On Amazon Are 30% Off Today With This Code

Jay Yarow

All books at Amazon are 30% off if you type in BOOKDEAL.

ESPN star Bill Simmons tweeted about the deal, we tried it out and it worked. If you’re in the market for a book, now is the time to strike:

(We haven’t tested it for Kindle books though, because we have one-click buying on, and we’re not sure what would happen. If you test for Kindle and it works, let us know.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

