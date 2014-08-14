All Blacks Coach: I Am Dumbfounded By The Wallabies Selection Of Kurtley Beale For The Bledisloe Cup

Go get ’em boys.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has tried to taunt the Wallabies, criticising Kurtley Beale’s selection for the Bledisloe Cup – but Wallabies aren’t biting.

Hansen told reporters in Auckland that he was “dumbfounded” by Ewen McKenzie’s selection of Beale over five-eighth Bernard Foley.

“I thought ‘why would he do that?’ and I came to the conclusion that maybe Ewen doesn’t trust (Foley) to do be able to do what he wants against us,” he said.

But our boys have backed Beale as “the chief playmaker”, suggesting Hansen has underestimated his abilites and that he was just trying to “plant the seed” of doubt.

Australian halfback Nic White says Beale will be pushing him along, having played 42 Tests, saying “he’s leaps and bounds ahead of me.”

Despite the taunts, the Kiwi coach said Beale will have a target on his back on Saturday night.

“He will throw a lot of inside balls to runners so we’re going to have to make sure we look after that part of the park,” he said. “He’ll be dangerous.

Australia hasn’t won the Cup in 11 years, but after the Waratahs Super Rugby win the Aussie players have had the taste of victory and want more.

