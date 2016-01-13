All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is engaged

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw says he is “very lucky” to be engaged to long time partner, hockey star Gemma Flynn.
“Happy new year to everyone. I’ve had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky. Gemma said ‘yes’! It’s been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny central Otago. Here’s to a great year ahead,” he posted on Facebook.
Last year the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back World Cups, as McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time.
And 2016 has already been a big year for the recently retired McCaw, 35.
In the New Year’s Honours he received New Zealand’s highest accolade – being appointed to the The Order of New Zealand (ONZ), which is confined to 20 living New Zealanders.
A higher honour than a knighthood, it is awarded for “outstanding service to the Crown and people of New Zealand in a civil or military capacity”.
At the time he called it “an incredible honour” to have his rugby career recognised.
“I’ve been so lucky to have played with some truly awesome men and while I receive this award, my team-mates are a huge part of our success over the years.
“I’ve loved every day playing for the All Blacks and I’m very proud of what we were able to achieve. I just see myself as an ordinary boy from Kurow who has been able to live a dream.”
Flynn is a current member of the Black Sticks New Zealand women’s hockey team, making her debut in 2008, and with 168 appearances under her belt.
The couple have been together since 2013.
Congratulations have poured in to the couple on Facebook – with McCaws’s post receiving more than 40,000 likes in 50 minutes.
