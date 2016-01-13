All Blacks captain Richie McCaw is engaged

Photo: Richie McCaw and finance Gemma Flynn/ Facebook.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw says he is “very lucky” to be engaged to long time partner, hockey star Gemma Flynn.

“Happy new year to everyone. I’ve had a fantastic start to 2016 and feel very lucky. Gemma said ‘yes’! It’s been great celebrating our engagement with friends and family in sunny central Otago. Here’s to a great year ahead,” he posted on Facebook.

Last year the All Blacks became the first team to win back-to-back World Cups, as McCaw lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time.

And 2016 has already been a big year for the recently retired McCaw, 35.

In the New Year’s Honours he received New Zealand’s highest accolade – being appointed to the The Order of New Zealand (ONZ), which is confined to 20 living New Zealanders.

A higher honour than a knighthood, it is awarded for “outstanding service to the Crown and people of New Zealand in a civil or military capacity”.

At the time he called it “an incredible honour” to have his rugby career recognised.

“I’ve been so lucky to have played with some truly awesome men and while I receive this award, my team-mates are a huge part of our success over the years.