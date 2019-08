All American Airlines in the US has been grounded by the FAA. According to CNBC, today’s ground stop is due to computer issues.

We have reached out to American Airlines for comment. We will update once more information is available.

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.