All American Airlines Flights Grounded Following Computer Outage

All American Airlines flights have been grounded after a technical problem with the nationwide reservation system, CNBC reports.



The system, which operates more than 3,000 flights each day, is apparently suffering a complete outage.

The Associated Press notes that American has canceled at least seven flights and was experiencing delays on more than 50 others.

The airline says it’s working to resolve the problem, according to CNBC.

Here’s what American has to say:

— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 16, 2013

Some people are stuck on planes while others wait in the airport:

If I’m gonna be stuck in American Airlines database tomfoolery, I’ll be thankful I’m stuck on a spacious 777. #grasping4positivity — David McGee (@davemc9ee) April 16, 2013

American Airlines has a computer outage. Yep, stuck on the plane. Can’t get a gate. 20 planes in front of us. — Marquita Southall (@M_Southall) April 16, 2013

Guess I’m stuck in Chicago… MT @wsj Breaking FAA grounds all American Airlines’ flights following computer outage. wsj.com — Clayton McGratty (@CFMcG) April 16, 2013

Apparently stuck in Florida for a few more hours. Would be great if I was at the beach not in Terminal D. #AmericanAirlines — John Hanson (@hanson155) April 16, 2013

