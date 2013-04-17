All American Airlines Flights Grounded Following Computer Outage

Michael Kelley
AMERICAN AIRLINES BOEING 777 300ER ON GATE 2013 6

All American Airlines flights have been grounded after a technical problem with the nationwide reservation system, CNBC reports.

The system, which operates more than 3,000 flights each day, is apparently suffering a complete outage.

The Associated Press notes that American has canceled at least seven flights and was experiencing delays on more than 50 others.

The airline says it’s working to resolve the problem, according to CNBC.

Here’s what American has to say:

Some people are stuck on planes while others wait in the airport:

