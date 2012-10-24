All Alone, iPad Mini Will DOUBLE The Size Of The Market For Smaller Tablets

Oct. 23 (Bloomberg) — Apple Inc.’s smaller iPad, which the company is expected to debut today, will help double the size of the market for 7-inch tablets this year, according to IHS ISuppli.



Global sales of tablets with 7-inch displays will surge to about 34 million units this year, from 17 million last year, IHS said in a report today. Next year, the market will double again, to about 67 million units.

–Editors: Lisa Rapaport, Niamh Ring

To contact the reporter on this story: Lisa Rapaport in New York at [email protected]

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tom Giles at [email protected]

