Greece is the word all over the world.
We just asked a trader in Hong Kong what was going on tonight. The answer: ‘All about Papademos’.
That of course refers to comments from Greek leader Papademos this afternoon about the prospects of a Grexit being real and costly.
The other thing people are watching.
The Aussie dollar is just getting MURDERED.
Chard of Aussie Dollar vs. US Dollar via FinViz:
Photo: FinViz
