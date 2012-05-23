Greece is the word all over the world.



We just asked a trader in Hong Kong what was going on tonight. The answer: ‘All about Papademos’.

That of course refers to comments from Greek leader Papademos this afternoon about the prospects of a Grexit being real and costly.

The other thing people are watching.

The Aussie dollar is just getting MURDERED.

Chard of Aussie Dollar vs. US Dollar via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

