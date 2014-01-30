Here Are All Of The Ads You Will See In The Super Bowl

Axe Axe goes epic with ‘Make Love, Not War.’

With the Super Bowl XLVIII now just moments away, many of the world’s biggest brands have already released the ads they’ll run during the big game.

One by one, we’ve seen the reveal of exciting appearances from the likes of Scarlett Johansson (SodaStream) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bud Light), and incredible ads that run the gamut from emotional tearjerkers (Budweiser) to knee-slapping comedy (Audi).

Given that a 30-second spot at this year’s game costs advertisers an average of $US4 million, it’s no wonder companies like Axe and Kia have chosen to air their best commercials in recent memory.

We’ve collected all the ads that been released for the game here, and included teaser videos and relevant background for the ads that haven’t yet made it to the Internet.

