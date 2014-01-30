Here Are All Of The Ads You Will See In The Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl XLVIII now just moments away, many of the world’s biggest brands have already released the ads they’ll run during the big game.
One by one, we’ve seen the reveal of exciting appearances from the likes of Scarlett Johansson (SodaStream) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Bud Light), and incredible ads that run the gamut from emotional tearjerkers (Budweiser) to knee-slapping comedy (Audi).
Given that a 30-second spot at this year’s game costs advertisers an average of $US4 million, it’s no wonder companies like Axe and Kia have chosen to air their best commercials in recent memory.
We’ve collected all the ads that been released for the game here, and included teaser videos and relevant background for the ads that haven’t yet made it to the Internet.
(video provider='youtube' id='uQB7QRyF4p4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Anomaly. Click here to learn more about Budweiser's campaign.
Fox rejected SodaStream's original commercial, below, for directly attacking Coke and Pepsi. The ad will air during the game without the final line.
(video provider='youtube' id='zxq4ziu-wrI' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Humanaut.
(video provider='youtube' id='QKi2wjELK6A' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Wieden+Kennedy Portland.
(video provider='youtube' id='Ob-wn52Dkmk' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by David&Goliath. Click here to learn more about Kia's campaign.
(video provider='youtube' id='iISQEwleMuo' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Mekanism.
(video provider='youtube' id='fvDbSHtWZT4' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='N5A3R4XqhOA' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi LA.
(video provider='youtube' id='ns-p0BdUB5o' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Argonaut. Click here to learn more about Volkswagen's campaign.
(video provider='youtube' id='sNr1a-k3bwk' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by BBDO New York.
(video provider='youtube' id='yWiPEe-RiCM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Innocean USA.
(video provider='youtube' id='DrcaeAumAZo' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Young & Rubicam Vinizius.
(video provider='youtube' id='tyK2UG334C8' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.
(video provider='youtube' id='63b4O_2HCYM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by BBH London. Click here to learn more about Axe's campaign.
(video provider='youtube' id='LKuQrKeGe6g' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi New York.
(video provider='youtube' id='S0Or1f_RxKQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Squarespace.
(video provider='youtube' id='2Bls1KKDwmo' size='xlarge' align='center')
Directed by Tom Hooper. Click here to learn more about Jaguar's campaign.
(video provider='youtube' id='gKKVQLDYYcw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by BBDO. Click here to learn more about Bud Light's campaign.
Bud Light will promote its new recloseable bottle during the first ad of the first quarter. The ad will feature the world debut of a song from a well-known artist. Bud Light has also said the ad will offer consumers some sort of 'digital reward.'
Created by Cannonball.
(video provider='youtube' id='WycoJMKzXZ4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Deutsch New York.
Here's a trailer from November:
(video provider='youtube' id='xPLSpmAtc1Q' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='gZQogu_rt9Y' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Venables Bell and Partners.
(video provider='youtube' id='K7L5QByvXOQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Anomaly.
(video provider='youtube' id='607O5Unk0-g' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='ABxP3t7XP3g' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Droga5. Click here to learn more about Chobani's campaign.
(video provider='youtube' id='jJR6YV4WAnM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by R/GA.
(video provider='youtube' id='URgQdz7qd8A' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Silver + Partners.
Doritos is running its eighth annual 'Crash The Super Bowl' contest, and five finalists are competing for a shot at having their commercial run during the game.
The ad team with the most online votes gets airtime, $US1 million, and can visit the set of the upcoming movie 'Marvel's The Avengers: Age of Ultron.' Doritos execs will pick a runner-up that gets the airtime without the other perks.
Voting lasts until Jan. 30 and you can vote here. Sydney, Australia resident Thomas Noakes has the early favourite with the gross 'Finger Cleaner' commercial:
(video provider='youtube' id='ugo7Y2lRsxc' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='ItbUe2QZ2CQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Publicis.
Here's a trailer from December:
(video provider='youtube' id='nbp3Ra3Yp74' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='AEaUbUQRY4U' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by H&M. Click here to learn more about H&M's campaign.
Here's a trailer from last November:
(video provider='youtube' id='UdctASFqmL0' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='oKAG7UJ-NWk' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by FireStation.
(video provider='youtube' id='dOMrA-BGuLY' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Leo Burnett.
(video provider='youtube' id='AbSxofjPVCg' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Cramer-Krasselt.
Here's a teaser of the preview that will run during the game:
(video provider='youtube' id='bZquGybHre8' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='xC4Oz2oK_HA' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Deutsch New York.
(video provider='youtube' id='qEsIMp67pyM' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='tnC4vhEiEf4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Dailey. Click here to learn more about Butterfinger's campaign.
Bank of America and (Red), the nonprofit founded by U2 frontman Bono, will co-sponsor an ad for The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The ad will include the debut of the new U2 song 'Invisible,' which will be available for fans to download free on iTunes for the first 24 hours after the game.
Bank of America will donate $US1 to The Global Fund for every download, up to a total donation of $US2 million.
TurboTax's ad will be a continuation of its current 'It's Amazing What You're Capable Of' campaign, narrated by the actor John C. Reilly ('Step Brothers,' 'Gangs Of New York'). Instead of focusing on data and number crunching, the commercials make an emotional connection with the viewer through scenes of marriage, birth, and other happy milestones.
This ad kicked off the campaign, so you can expect something similar:
(video provider='youtube' id='veBYze8C6VQ' size='xlarge' align='center')
Created by Wieden+Kennedy.
It's expected that there will be fewer movie trailers than usual this year, but Paramount Pictures will have an ad for the forthcoming Michael Bay blockbuster 'Transformers 4: Age of Extinction.' The ad will feature footage from the movie.
Intuit purchased an ad for the winner of a contest between small businesses, which was ultimately won by the girls' building toy company, GoldieBlox.
Here's a teaser for the company's ad:
(video provider='youtube' id='t5av8s5V3Dc' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='hvjyAxcXF-o' size='xlarge' align='center')
Here's a red band trailer from September:
(video provider='youtube' id='VHbBlYUOPXE' size='xlarge' align='center')
Chrysler confirmed that it will have three spots during the game. They will run in the first quarter, halftime, and the third quarter. The car company will not reveal any further details before the ads go live.
Coca-Cola will have an ad during the second quarter, but right now details are still under wraps. However, the company's VP for global advertising strategy, Jonathan Mildenhall, told UK-based Marketing Week that the ad will be 'all about celebrating 'American society' and Coca-Cola's role within it.'
The car floor mat manufacturer will have an ad during the second quarter that will showcase the brand's commitment to making its products in the United States.
Created by Pinnacle Advertising and Marketing.
