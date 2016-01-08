All 15,000 of the world's nukes

On Wednesday, North Korea once again drew the world’s attention both to itself and to the devastating threat of nuclear weapons after it announced that it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb.

Although Pyongyang’s claim that the weapon it tested was a hydrogen bomb should be taken with a grain of salt, the hermit kingdom’s ongoing development of a nuclear weapons program is cause for concern. And, as such, the announcement of the test has been met with unanimous disapproval by the world community.

But North Korea is not the only country in the world to either own or currently be developing nuclear weapons. Indeed, according to The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, Pyongyang is just one of nine countries around the world to have these devastating weapons.

In total, there are an estimated 15,741 nuclear weapons currently around the world as of December 2015. The following graphic shows how many nuclear warheads each of the nine nations has, and in what state the weapons are in.

