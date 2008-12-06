Alitalia Survival Strategy: Sell Art Collection

In the U.S. when airlines want to raise money they start charging for checked luggage and in-flight snacks. In Italy, they sell their art collections. Here’s hoping the auction market in Italy is better than it is in America.



Breaking Travel News: Alitalia is selling its prized, multimillion-pound art collection to help to reduce crippling debts, as it prepares for a relaunch next month under new ownership.

The collection of modern art includes works from the likes of Salvador Dali, Giorgio De Chirico, and Giacomo Balla, as well as sculptures by Giacomo Manzu and Mario Ceroli.

The beleaguered carrier began collecting the 200-strong collection during its 1950s heyday, when it bought modern art works to decorate its boardrooms, VIP lounges and even its fleet of DC8 aircraft.

