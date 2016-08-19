British brothers win gold and silver in triathlon, wait for each other and collapse at the finish line

British brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee dominated the men’s triathlon final on Thursday to win gold and silver, respectively.

After spending much of the running portion together, Alistair, the oldest of the brothers, took off, leaving Jonny several seconds behind.

However, as he approached the finish line, Alistair grabbed a British flag, began slowing down and looking for Jonny.

Then, as Jonny drew near, Alistair began celebrating.

Alistair collapsed to the ground and Jonny joined him.

It was a touching celebration.

Prior to the race on Thursday, Jonny Brownlee told The Standard of competing against his older brother:

“And then in competition itself, we’re brothers from the start line. During the swimming and on the bike we can help each other tactically and when it gets to the run there’s not an awful lot you can do. But I look out for Alistair and if I want anyone to beat me, it’s definitely Alistair.”

Alistair pulled away to beat Jonny by a good amount of time (before slowing down), but they ultimately got to celebrate their wins together.

