GrainCorp Chief Exec Alison Watkins Will Be The New Boss Of Coca-Cola Amatil

Alison Watkins will become the new managing director of Coca-Cola Amatil, after this morning confirming she would step down as the boss of GrainCorp.

Watkins will replace current MD Terry Davis, and is expected to join the company on 3 March next year.

Davis will remain in a consulting role with the company until the end of August 2014.

GrainCorp had said this morning that Watkins was leaving to pursue other opportunities, after Treasurer Joe Hockey last week blocked a bid by Archer Daniel Midlands to buy the company.

As the investment community widely-expected the ADM deal to go through, the GrainCorp board said her departure should not come as a surprise.

