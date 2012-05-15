Watch As Chicago's Best Restaurant Makes An Insane, 86-Part Lamb Dish

Chef Grant Achatz’s Chicago restaurant Alinea has been hailed as one of the best dining rooms in the world for its innovative fare and attention to detail.



But Lamb 86—an 86-component lamb dish recently served by the restaurant—takes things to another level.

Watch as cooks at Alinea put it together using tweezers and a pre-marked grid. Is this food, art, or both?



