Every 'Alien' movie, ranked from worst to best

With “Alien: Covenant” coming out in theatres on Friday, director Ridley Scott is continuing the story of space’s most horrific species that he started 38 years ago with his sci-fi classic.

Since then, we’ve been entertained and more than a little scared following the battles franchise hero Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) has had with all sorts of aliens — from the chest-burster in “Alien” to the menaces in “Aliens.” Meanwhile, we held back laughter while watching the awful spin-off “Alien vs. Predator” franchise.

Here we look back on all the movies to rank the best “Alien” movie ever:

8. 'Alien vs. Predator: Requiem' (2007) 20th Century Fox Made smack-dab in the dark days of the 'Alien' franchise when Ridley Scott was too busy making movies with Russell Crowe to worry about what was happening to his creation, 'Requiem' was apparently able to get off the ground solely on the basis of having the alien fight the Predator again. It's a terrible sequel, featuring low-grade special effects and zero stars. We all have to thank Sir Ridley for deciding to make Alien prequels or who knows what other characters from the 20th Century Fox library the alien would have fought next. 7. 'Alien: Resurrection' (1997) 20th Century Fox The last movie starring Weaver is a disappointing attempt to expand the franchise. You can't ignore the star's disinterest in coming back to play the character or Winona Ryder looking so out of place. However, it does have some great character actors sprinkled throughout. 6. 'AVP: Alien vs. Predator' (2004) 20th Century Fox Director Paul W. S. Anderson (the 'Resident Evil' movies) pits two iconic sci-fi characters against one another. I could give you a little sense of the plot but, honestly, aren't you just watching to see the alien and Predator fight? 5. 'Alien: Covenant' (2017) Fox Though the first 30 minutes are some of the best from any of the 'Alien' movies, the downfall of this prequel movie is its focus on David's (Michael Fassbender) god complex and lack of alien screen time. 4. 'Alien 3' (1992) 20th Century Fox Probably the most misunderstood of any of the 'Alien' movies, David Fincher's gritty contribution to the franchise is a thrill to watch. You should seek it out, if anything, for the incredible performance by the incomparable Charles S. Dutton. 3. 'Prometheus' (2012) 20th Century Fox Ridley Scott returns to the franchise to begin telling the prequel story to the 'Alien' movies. Noomi Rapace is perfect as the fearless scientist in seach of answers. And there are some great scares (though we're still puzzled about why Charlize Theron just didn't turn left). 2. 'Aliens' (1986) 20th Century Fox James Cameron's ('Titanic') entry in the franchise is a legendary piece of sci-fi action because it pulls off the trick of continuing where the original movie left off while telling a completely new and thrilling story. 1. 'Alien' (1979) 20th Century Fox Ridley Scott's classic inspired not just a franchise but countless other sci-fi thrillers and production designers tasked with figuring out what the future will look like. Not to mention, creating one of the most memorable female roles in modern movies with Weaver's Ripley. If you go back and re-watch it, we suggest the director's cut.

