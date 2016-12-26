The first trailer for the next 'Alien' movie is here and it looks like a frightening return to the series

The first trailer for next year’s “Alien” movie is here and fans have a reason to be excited. It’s full of face huggers, barely lit hallways full of questionable blood and, yes, Ridley Scott is back in the director chair.

Michael Fassbender returns as well for the fifth film in the franchise after his role in “Prometheus.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, and Jussie Smollett also star.

“Alien: Covenant” will be in theatres May 19, 2017. Check out the trailer below:



