A new 'Alien' movie is coming in two years -- here's what it's about

20th Century Fox Michael Fassbender will return for ‘Alien: Covenant.’

A new “Alien” movie is in the works for 2017.

The movie, called “Alien: Covenent” will be a sequel to 2012’s “Prometheus.”

Fox made the announcement in a press release and on its Facebook page Monday.

“Covenant” is being referred to as the second movie in a prequel trilogy to “Alien.”

So, yeah, remember when everyone — including director Ridley Scott — was saying “Prometheus” wasn’t an “Alien” prequel? It totally was.

Ridley Scott will return to the director’s chair while Michael Fassbender will reprise his role as the android David from “Prometheus.”

“Covenant” will follow a group travelling on a ship of the same name to a “dark, dangerous world” where David has been the sole survivor of the expedition from “Prometheus.”

Here’s the announcement from Fox:

“Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.”

The screenplay is being written by Jack Paglen (“Transcendence”) and Michael Green (“Green Lantern”).

“Alien: Covenant” will be the sixth film in the series and is set for a October 6, 2017 release.

