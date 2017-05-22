'Alien: Covenant' edges past 'Guardians of the Galaxy 2' to win the weekend box office

Though it came down to the wire, Disney/Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2” has finally been dethroned.

“Alien: Covenant,” 20th Century Fox’s latest teaming with director Ridley Scott on his legendary franchise that he started back in 1979, won the weekend with an estimated $US36 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

That just edged out “Guardians 2,” which after two consecutive weekends at number one, came in second with $US35 million.

At one point this weekend, it looked like “Guardians” might upset the “Prometheus” sequel as on Saturday “Guardians” sales spiked 74% from its Friday take of $US8.8 million, while “Covenant” slipped 21% following its $US15.28 million Friday (including $US4.2 million from Thursday night previews). But Sunday estimates has the latest “Alien” movie topping the Marvel heroes.

With a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and only receiving a CinemaScore of a B grade, it looks like the casual “Alien” fan decided to pass on the opening weekend for “Covenant.”

“Alien: Covenant” is the third best opening in the franchise, behind “Prometheus” ($US51 million) and “Alien vs. Predator” ($US38.2 million).

