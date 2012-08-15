Alicia Silverstone Sent A Letter To Vladimir Putin Asking For Vegan Food In Russian Prisons

Alicia Silverstone, star of the generation-defining Clueless, has written a letter to Vladimir Putin asking for vegan food to be served to the jailed Russian punk band Pussy Riot.



Here’s the letter, which was uploaded to PETA’s UK blog (click to enlarge):

Pussy Riot are on trial for “hooliganism” after performing an anti-Putin punk song in a Russian Orthodox cathedral. Their harsh treatment has resulted in them becoming an international cause célèbre. They will find out Friday morning if they have been sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Silverstone’s letter has met with cynicism on Twitter.

(h/t @ShaunWalker7)

SEE ALSO: Here’s What Russian Punk Band Pussy Riot Said At The Conclusion Of Their Controversial Blasphemy Trial >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.