Former Miss Universe: Donald Trump called me 'Miss Piggy' and 'Miss Housekeeping'

A former Miss Universe claimed in a Thursday interview with Inside Edition that she was publicly shamed by Donald Trump, who she said called her “Miss Piggy” after she gained weight.

Alicia Machado, a Venezuelan native, was crowned Miss Universe at age 19 in 1996 — the first year Trump owned the pageant.

Machado, who was one of the women featured in a recent New York Times story detailing Trump’s treatment of women in the workplace, suggested the presumptive GOP nominee bullied her “all the time.”

“For sure, he is not a good person,” Machado said.

Trump publicly called Machado an “eating machine” to radio host Howard Stern. Machado said that Trump insisted she lose weight and took her to work out at a gym in front of a large media gathering.

“She weighed 118 pounds or 117 pounds and she went to 160 or 170,” Trump said at the time, according to Inside Edition. “So this is somebody that likes to eat.”

Machado said the treatment — which included Trump calling her “Miss Piggy” — wrecked her self-esteem. She also claimed Trump mocked her ability to speak English and also called her “Miss Housekeeping.”

Trump has spent much of the past week attempting to discredit the bombshell Times report, which attracted widespread attention. He pointed to Rowanne Brewer Lane, a former girlfriend of Trump at the center of the story, as proof that the story wasn’t credible. She told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that The Times misrepresented her.

Watch a clip from the Inside Edition interview below:

