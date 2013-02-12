BlackBerry Creative Director Alicia Keys Caught Tweeting From An iPhone

Alicia Keys with BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins.

Photo: blackberry 10 alicia keys

Singer Alicia Keys is BlackBerry’s new Creative Director. (Which is just a fancy way of saying “celebrity spokesperson” these days).When she got the gig at BlackBerry’s big BlackBerry 10 launch event last month, Keys spoke at length about how she gave up her iPhone in favour of the new BlackBerry Z10.



Today, she tweeted from her iPhone.

Whoops!

Well, someone with access to her account did. After tech blogs picked up on Keys’ tweet, she posted a followup saying her account was hacked. The original tweet has since been deleted.

We’re going to remain sceptical on this one. Sorry Alicia, you’re not the first celebrity endorser caught tweeting from a rival product.

