Alicia Keys says the secret to her glowing skin includes an acne-busting chemical that 'smells like a fart'

Alicia Keys/YouTube Singer Alicia Keys shared her skin-care tricks in a new YouTube video.

Alicia Keys shared her secrets for glowing skin in a YouTube video called “Get Unready With Me,” which she posted on Monday.

Keys revealed that her favourite skin-care trick is the use of a blemish cream that contains sulphur, a chemical known for its pungent smell.

“If you’ve ever gone to places that have sulphur, it’s like when you’re driving down the highway and you smell that egg smell, and everybody in the car is like ‘Oh, who farted?’ That’s sulphur. It smells like a fart. But whatever the case, sulphur is the bomb,” Keys said in the video.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sulphur is a common active ingredient found in over-the-counter acne products, and it helps to remove dead skin cells and decrease excess oil.

Keys’ skin-care regimen also includes rose water, a tea tree-based toner, and a facial moisturizer with honey.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alicia Keys revealed her secrets for glowing skin in a 10-minute YouTube video called “Get Unready With Me.”

The 38-year-old musician kicked off her skin-care regimen by washing her face with the Deep Clean Detox Cleanser from Osmosis Beauty, which is available for $US21 on Amazon at the time of writing. Keys moved on to spray a tea tree-based toner with antifungal and antimicrobial properties onto her skin.

“You can also take this and put it on a cotton pad and wipe,” Keys said. “But I like using my fingers on my face.”

Keys then shared her favourite trick: using an anti-blemish lotion that contains sulphur, specifically the Advanced Anti-Blemish Lotion from Advanced SkinCare, which is $US25 on the brand’s website at the time of writing.

Keys dipped a cotton swab into the jar, then dabbed the product on blemishes she wanted to target on her face.

Alicia Keys/YouTube Keys applied the blemish cream in small spots on her face.

“If you’ve ever gone to places that have sulphur, it’s like when you’re driving down the highway and you smell that egg smell, and everybody in the car is like ‘Oh, who farted?’ That’s sulphur. It smells like a fart,” Keys said. “But whatever the case, sulphur is the bomb.”

Sulphur is a smelly but common ingredient in over-the-counter acne products

While sulphur is known for its pungent smell, it’s commonly found in over-the-counter acne products, which are designed to treat mild-to-moderate acne or occasional breakouts, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Sulphur removes dead skin cells that clog pores and helps remove excess oil. It’s often combined with other ingredients, such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or resorcinol. Products containing sulphur may cause dry skin. And some products have an unpleasant odor,” the Mayo Clinic reported on its website.

Alicia Keys/YouTube The singer regularly uses rose water, she said in the video.

Keys’ skin-care routine continued with her applying lotion, which she said masks the sulfuric smell from the previous product she used. She also misted rose water, known for its soothing floral scent, on her face and body.

“It’s not really for my face, it’s not really for my body, it’s just for everything,” Keys said of the rose water spray.

The star wrapped up her routine by applying a multipurpose balm,Rosebud Salve, on her lips, following up with a facial moisturizer that contains honey. She closed the video by sipping on a cup of Earl Grey tea.

Watch Alicia Keys’ full nighttime skin-care routine on YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.