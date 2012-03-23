HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys Is Selling The SoHo Penthouse She Bought From Lenny Kravitz For $18 Million

Photo: Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Talk about a rock and roll legacy.Alicia Keys is selling the SoHo penthouse apartment she purchased from Lenny Kravitz for a cool $17.95 million, according to the New York Daily News.



Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, a rapper and producer, bought the 16-room spread from Kravitz in 2010 for $14.5 million. Kravitz renovated the place and put it on the market several times over eight years before finally selling it.

The penthouse apartment is in a pre-war building on quiet Crosby Street, ideal for a celebrity looking to go under the radar.

And as you’d expect, the decor is as cool as can be.

