HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys Is Selling The SoHo Penthouse She Bought From Lenny Kravitz For $18 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Talk about a rock and roll legacy.Alicia Keys is selling the SoHo penthouse apartment she purchased from Lenny Kravitz for a cool $17.95 million, according to the New York Daily News.

Keys and husband Swizz Beatz, a rapper and producer, bought the 16-room spread from Kravitz in 2010 for $14.5 million. Kravitz renovated the place and put it on the market several times over eight years before finally selling it.

The penthouse apartment is in a pre-war building on quiet Crosby Street, ideal for a celebrity looking to go under the radar.

And as you’d expect, the decor is as cool as can be.

A private elevator will whisk you up to the penthouse.

The 16-room apartment sits on Crosby Street, off the beaten path in bustling SoHo.

Sadly, the Ducati doesn't come with the property.

The dining room is encased in a glass solarium.

It offers unobstructed views of downtown Manhattan.

A very minimalist kitchen.

It's hard to believe this modern apartment is in a pre-war building.

We wouldn't mind waking up to this view.

Of course, the sound system is state-of-the-art.

3,000 square feet of terraces surround this place.

We love Keys' taste in art.

Floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere.

A cozy living room.

And here's the floor plan:

