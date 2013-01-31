Alicia Keys One Year Ago: 'I've Become An iPhone Junky!'

Singer Alicia Keys is now a BlackBerry employee. She has been hired as Global Creative Director.



Apparently, she wasn’t always a BlackBerry fan. She was once an “iPhone junky.”

Here’s what was posted from her Google+ account on January 6 last year:

Photo: Alicia Keys on Google_

It appears that she was tweeting from an iPhone as recently as five days ago — via @munale:

And her official Twitter account uses Instagram to share all of its photos — an app that’s not available on BlackBerry.

