Alicia Keys One Year Ago: 'I've Become An iPhone Junky!'

Singer Alicia Keys is now a BlackBerry employee. She has been hired as Global Creative Director.
Apparently, she wasn’t always a BlackBerry fan. She was once an “iPhone junky.”
Here’s what was posted from her Google+ account on January 6 last year:
Photo: Alicia Keys on Google_
It appears that she was tweeting from an iPhone as recently as five days ago — via @munale:
And her official Twitter account uses Instagram to share all of its photos — an app that’s not available on BlackBerry.
