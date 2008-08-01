Alicia Keys Horrified To Discover Philip Morris Sponsorship, Snuffs It Out

Philip Morris affiliate A Mild was a major backer of Alicia Keys’ concert in Indonesia tonight. But it seems the anti-smoking Keys wasn’t aware of the partnership and, um, snuffed it out, when she found out.



Associated Press via Billboard.biz: Philip Morris International has pulled down billboards and posters promoting an Alicia Keys concert Thursday in Indonesia’s capital after the singer protested the cigarette company’s sponsorship.

The logo and slogans of A Mild cigarettes, produced by a Philip Morris affiliate, featured prominently in promotional materials for the concert.

The Washington-based Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids anti-smoking organisation initially drew Keys’ attention to the company’s association with the show.

In a letter released by her record company, Sony BMG Music Entertainment, she said she had asked the company to stop the branding.

“I am an unyielding advocate for the well-being of children around the world and do not condone or endorse smoking,” she said.

Philip Morris International did not say whether it was demanding its money back, nor reveal how much it had paid to sponsor the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.