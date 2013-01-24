HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Are Having A Tough Time Selling Their SoHo Penthouse

Julie Zeveloff
alicia keys apartment

Photo: Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz are having a tough time unloading the 16-room SoHo penthouse they bought from Lenny Kravitz in 2010.

The apartment, which hit the market in March for $17.95 million, has now been reduced to $15 million, The Real Deal reports.

The penthouse apartment is in a pre-war building on quiet Crosby Street, ideal for a celebrity looking to go under the radar. And the decor is immaculate.

The couple seems ready for bigger digs — they bought a 30-room New Jersey mansion from Eddie Murphy last year for $12 million.

A private elevator will whisk you up to the penthouse.

The 16-room apartment sits on Crosby Street, off the beaten path in bustling SoHo.

Sadly, the Ducati doesn't come with the property.

The dining room is encased in a glass solarium.

It offers unobstructed views of downtown Manhattan.

A very minimalist kitchen.

It's hard to believe this modern apartment is in a pre-war building.

We wouldn't mind waking up to this view.

Of course, the sound system is state-of-the-art.

3,000 square feet of terraces surround this place.

We love Keys' taste in art.

Floor-to-ceiling windows everywhere.

A cozy living room.

And here's the floor plan:

Look who's selling on the west coast.

Actor Jeremy Renner Is Flipping This Incredible Los Angeles Mansion For $25 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.