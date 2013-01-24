HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Are Having A Tough Time Selling Their SoHo Penthouse

Photo: Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz are having a tough time unloading the 16-room SoHo penthouse they bought from Lenny Kravitz in 2010.



The apartment, which hit the market in March for $17.95 million, has now been reduced to $15 million, The Real Deal reports.

The penthouse apartment is in a pre-war building on quiet Crosby Street, ideal for a celebrity looking to go under the radar. And the decor is immaculate.

The couple seems ready for bigger digs — they bought a 30-room New Jersey mansion from Eddie Murphy last year for $12 million.

