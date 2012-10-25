HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys Is Reportedly Buying Eddie Murphy's $12 Million New Jersey Home

Meredith Galante
alicia keys buys eddie murphy home

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz are reportedly under contract to buy Eddie Murphy’s Englewood, N.J., home for $12 million, according to the New York Daily News.The house, currently listed at $14 million, was on the market for seven years.The home was originally listed for $30 million.

The estate spans five acres of land and is just five miles from New York City.

The home has eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths.

There are quite a few surprises inside, such as a wooden spa and a bowling alley.

Welcome to Bubble Hill, in Englewood, N.J.

The home has a total of 32 rooms.

The decor seems a bit dated. We bet Keys will bring lots of style to the house.

The dining room is massive. The home has several large reception areas.

The kitchen feels very cozy. We love the fireplace near the island.

The home feels very regal.

The guest bedroom has shiny hardwood floors.

We love the arched walls in the master bedroom.

The home features a wood-clad spa.

This place was made for fun. There's a pool table and a jukebox in the billiards room.

There's even a two-lane bowling alley inside.

Guests will be impressed by this lounge and bar area.

Keys' daughter, Egypt, will love this playroom.

The house is in the East Hill estate section of Englewood. It's completely gated and walled in, for extra privacy.

The family won't have to worry about the upcoming New Jersey winter. The pool is indoors! Diving board included.

Want to be Alicia Keys' neighbour?

