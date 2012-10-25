HOUSE OF THE DAY: Alicia Keys Is Reportedly Buying Eddie Murphy's $12 Million New Jersey Home

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz are reportedly under contract to buy Eddie Murphy’s Englewood, N.J., home for $12 million, according to the New York Daily News.The house, currently listed at $14 million, was on the market for seven years.The home was originally listed for $30 million.



The estate spans five acres of land and is just five miles from New York City.

The home has eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths.

There are quite a few surprises inside, such as a wooden spa and a bowling alley.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.