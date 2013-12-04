High School Coach Allegedly Told Student To Forget About Her Rape, Said It Would Go Away

Pennsylvania police have arrested a high school coach after allegations surfaced that the coach, fearing for her job, told a 16-year-old girl to forget about an alleged rape at a hotel, WFMZ

reports.

Suspect Rafael Gomez-Echavarria, 23, allegedly raped the girl inside a hotel room near Harrisburg, Pa. while the girl was on a trip to attend an athletic tournament.

The girl was reportedly staying in coach Alicia Colon’s hotel room, according to court documents. Colon reportedly picked up three men, Gomez-Echavarria included, and allowed them to stay in the hotel room, according to The Patriot-News. Colon was in town to coach in the tournament.

Gomez-Echavarria allegedly raped the 16-year-old while she was asleep on the floor.

Colon reportedly admitted to taking ecstasy and smoking marijuana with the three men before the alleged rape occurred.

She told Colon about the incident, but Colon allegedly told her to forget about it and said it would go away. Colon was allegedly worried she might lose her coaching job at Kutztown Area High School, according to WFMZ.

Colon was charged with hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors, according to WFMZ. Gomez-Ecchavarria has been charged with rape.

