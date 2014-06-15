HOUSE OF THE DAY: Walmart Heiress Buys $US25 Million Manhattan Duplex

Alice walton condoStreetEasy/Wikipedia

Alice Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune and the 14th wealthiest person in the world, just purchased a $US25 million condo in New York City, reports the New York Post.

The condo, which is located on the 30th and 31st floors of 515 Park Avenue, had been owned by late financier Christopher H. Browne. Browne’s East Hamptons estate recently sold for $US147 million, making it the most expensive home sale to date in the U.S.

Walton’s new condo is wonderfully luxurious, with 52 oversized windows offering both city and park views. It boasts 6,286 square feet of space and many special features, including a large media room, a brightly-lit library, and a one bedroom guest apartment that could easily serve as two separate staff suites.

The condo offers sweeping views of the city and Central Park.

This massive corner living room features modern furnishings and a wood-burning fireplace.

You could cook a feast in this spacious state-of-the-art kitchen.

Entertain guests with dinner and drinks in the condo's sunny dining room.

Then kick back in the media room and watch a movie.

You can admire the city every time you use this sweeping staircase.

The master bedroom has tons of shelf space and natural light.

Altogether, the condo spans an impressive 6,286 square feet.

