HOUSE OF THE DAY: Walmart Heiress Buys $US25 Million Manhattan Duplex

Alice Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune and the 14th wealthiest person in the world, just purchased a $US25 million condo in New York City, reports the New York Post.

The condo, which is located on the 30th and 31st floors of 515 Park Avenue, had been owned by late financier Christopher H. Browne. Browne’s East Hamptons estate recently sold for $US147 million, making it the most expensive home sale to date in the U.S.

Walton’s new condo is wonderfully luxurious, with 52 oversized windows offering both city and park views. It boasts 6,286 square feet of space and many special features, including a large media room, a brightly-lit library, and a one bedroom guest apartment that could easily serve as two separate staff suites.

