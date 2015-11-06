Check out Johnny Depp and dazzling visuals in first trailer for 'Alice Through the Looking Glass'

YouTube/Disney Johnny Depp is the Mad Hatter in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass.’

We return to the magical “Underland” in the first trailer for “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” the sequel to Tim Burton’s 2010 film “Alice in Wonderland.“

Directed by James Bobin, the film sees Mia Wasikowska return as Alice, who enters the magical looking glass to go on a quest to help the Mad Hatter (played once more by Johnny Depp).

Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter also come back, along with a new addition in Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays the character Time.

As with the previous film, expect incredible 3D effects and some ornate costumes.

“Alice Through the Looking Glass” opens in theatres May 27, 2016.

Watch the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.