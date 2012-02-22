UPenn Student Skips 4 Classes To Create This Awesome Instagram Resume

Photo: James Li

Alice Lee, a 20-year-old UPenn* student from Cupertino, California, really wants to work for Instagram.Instagram is an iPhone app that lets you post pictures and follow people’s picture streams in real time. It has been downloaded more than 15 million times.



She created a website, Dear Instagram – With Love, Alice, to host her 4-page resume.

Lee spent 2.5 days building and designing the resume site, during which she skipped four classes and ate several bowls of Ramen.

Her resume isn’t overcompensating for her credentials either. The marketing major took a semester off to work for Foursquare and pursue a freelance photo career. She has also been to Africa and has interned for Microsoft. Lee says she wants to work for Instagram because it would perfectly marry her love of photography and tech.

We’ve reached out to Instagram to see if it is as impressed with Lee’s resume as we are.

*Lee attends University of Pennsylvania, not Penn State

Here it is:

Photo: Alice Lee

