Alice In Wonderland's $116 Million Opening Weekend Boosts Disney

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland got a $116 million opening weekend in the United States, beating analysts’ predictions of a $70-$100 million box office tally.



3-D ticket sales certainly gave Alice a boost, which can cost up to $18 in some theatres. It’s that same premium sale price that made Avatar a record-breaking blockbuster.

Disney (DIS) revenues remained flat year over year in the first fiscal quarter. President and CEO Robert Iger mentioned Alice in Wonderland as a movie that could bring in decent earnings for Disney in 2010.

According to J.P. Morgan Chase Research, the movie might deliver. They sent out an alert predicting that Tim Burton’s dark and fantastical interpretation of the children’s classic will generate $300 million total at the U.S. box office.

“We continue to believe that it will take the new management team some time to turn around the studio, but the success of Alice In Wonderland should help the segment results in FY10,” according to J.P. Morgan Chase.

ABC Family also just nabbed the rights to premiere the movie on TV in 2012, which keeps the film under Disney’s corporate, and revenue, umbrella.

