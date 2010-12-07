Meet This 26-Year Old RBS VP And Her Competition For The Youngest Wall Street Rising Stars

Photo: E-Financial

Meet Alice Goddard, the youngest person to make it onto the list of young Wall Street stars, FN100 Rising Stars of 2010: Alice Goddard.



She’s already vice-president of the frequent borrower group for RBS at only 26 years old.

Goddard was working on the loans desk at the Scottish bank for two years before the massive overhaul and restructuring of the firm saw her having to close “several outstanding deals by herself.”

Now she’s in charge of “managing relationships with RBS’s Europe, Middle East and Africa supranational, sovereign and agency clients,” according to E-Financial. She says that sometimes, the stress of keeping on top of the sovereign debt universe keeps her awake at night.

Nipping at her heals are three 27 year olds who are also quickly scaling the corporate world ladders:

David Livingston is Portfolio manager and partner at Thurleigh Investment Managers and a pro rower.

Manvir Nijhar is Co-head of European equity derivatives sales for Citi, where he heads up a team of 20. He has more than doubled sales of all flow equity derivatives in the past year.

Eleanor Shawcross is a Special adviser to the British treasury, and acts “as a key conduit between the UK’s financial services industry and Chancellor George Osborne.”

