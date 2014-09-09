ALIBABA IPO ROADSHOW: Here's Why Jack Ma Thinks You Should Buy Into The Alibaba IPO

By now, we’ve all heard that Alibaba — the Chinese e-commerce site that’s quickly becoming a huge threat to Amazon.com — is planning to raise $21 billion in an IPO.

But most of us don’t really know that much about this e-commerce giant.

Alibaba recently released a video of its roadshow presentation to give prospective investors all the facts and numbers about where the company stands right now, and where it’s going.

Business Insider watched the video, grabbed the key slides, and jotted down the key quotes.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

