ALIBABA IPO ROADSHOW: Here's Why Jack Ma Thinks You Should Buy Into The Alibaba IPO

By now, we’ve all heard that Alibaba — the Chinese e-commerce site that’s quickly becoming a huge threat to Amazon.com — is planning to raise $21 billion in an IPO.
But most of us don’t really know that much about this e-commerce giant.
Alibaba recently released a video of its roadshow presentation to give prospective investors all the facts and numbers about where the company stands right now, and where it’s going.
Business Insider watched the video, grabbed the key slides, and jotted down the key quotes.
Alibaba is the largest online and mobile commerce company in the world with 279 million active shoppers.
The value of goods and services transacted has reached $US296 billion in the 12 months leading up to June 2014.
They also hope to offer an array of other products and services such as digital media and entertainment.
However, China still has a relatively low number of online-shoppers -- around 302 million. Alibaba expects increased penetration of online shoppers.
In 2013, online shopping made up only 9% of the consumption economy in China.
And Alibaba sees this as an opportunity.
Compare that to mega giants like Amazon and eBay.
In the year ending in June, there were 279 million annual active buyers placing 14.5 billion orders on Alibaba.
As of June 2014, there were over $US1 billion products and services listed.
And there are loads of third party groups including payment, deliveries, marketing, and merchant support.
This has allowed Alibaba to 'broaden their ecosystem' and capture additional users through expanded offerings.
There several retail marketplaces:
Taobao - where consumers buy from retail market places of wide range of categories including 'popular high-volume items and niche longtail goods.'
TMall - which satisfies the growing for international branded goods (think: Burberry, Elle Magazine) -- and enables brands to engage with their customers.
Juhuasuan - which is a group buying market place featuring quality items are discount prices and flash sales.
Alibaba.com generates revenue through memberships that lets users establish storefronts and list products
Over 52% of sellers on Alibaba for the fiscal year 2014 were outside of tier 1 and tier 2 Chinese cities.
Alibaba works with 14 major companies that have delivery services to more than 600 cities through over 1,800 distribution centres in China.
The average delivery is 3 days.
From March 2014 to June 2014, the users increased from 163 million to 188 million.
And mobile will continue to be a critical driver for the online shopping in China because 'Chinese users live on mobile devices.'
Alibaba has established dominance in numerous areas that will let them 'execute the live at Alibaba strategy' on mobile devices.
Management wants to expand categories and offerings -- recently Alibaba began to look at groceries, entertainment, and local services.
Thanks to acquisitions, Alibaba now owns the largest mobile browser in China which has 264 million active users globally.
Alibaba operates as one ecosystem. Instead of having individual targets for various groups, they want everyone to focus on maximizing the success of the whole ecosystem.
The number of active buyers increased from 185 billion to 279 billion from June 2013 to June 2014, and Alibaba expects the average spending per buyer to grow over time.
Mobile GMV grew to US$ 26 billion. And as a percentage of total GMV, mobile grew from 12% in June 2013 to 32.8% in June 2014.
You will notice that mobile monetization is approaching non-mobile monetization (which is also increasing).
In the past 8 quarters, Alibaba has added an average of 22 billion RMB per quarter, and GMV has increased to 156 RMB (~US$ 25 billion) in the June 2013 quarter.
Revenue increased 52% in the fiscal year 2014, and 46% in the June 2014 quarter.
The structural cost advantage made significant investments to attract users, and to enhance experience (which you can see by the slight decline in marginal growth).
'We would be delighted for you to join us for the next chapters of our development,' concluded Tsai.
