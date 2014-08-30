The Key Differences Between Alibaba And Amazon In One Chart

China’s Alibaba Group is becoming a serious threat to Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is expected to make an initial public offering in September that could top $US16 billion to become the biggest IPO in history.

The company’s websites account for 80% of all online commerce in China and its sales are growing rapidly. But Alibaba’s revenues are still only a fraction of Amazon’s.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the two companies and how they compare from the website SmartIntern:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

