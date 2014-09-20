The Key Differences Between Alibaba And Amazon In One Chart

China’s Alibaba Group is becoming a serious threat to Amazon.

The e-commerce giant made its market debut Friday in one of the largest public offerings of all time. The IPO was priced at $US68 per share, giving Alibaba an initial market value of about $US168 billion. That exceeds Amazon’s market capitalisation of $US150 billion, as of its closing price Thursday of $US325.

Alibaba’s websites account for 80% of all online commerce in China and its sales are growing rapidly. But its revenues are still only a fraction of Amazon’s.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the two companies and how they compare from the website SmartIntern. (It was made before the IPO.)

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

