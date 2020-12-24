Alibaba falls 7% in premarket trading after Chinese regulators open antitrust investigation into the company

Reuters Alibaba said it was aware of the regulatory actions.

US-listed shares in Alibaba fell by 7% on Thursday, after Chinese regulators said they had launched an anti-trust investigation into the country’s biggest technology company.

It echoed the losses overnight in Asia, where the company’s Hong Kong-listed shares closed 8.1% lower.

Separately, other watchdogs said they would hold talks with Alibaba’s affiliate fintech company Ant Group. The Chinese government is increasing its oversight of large tech companies and, in particular, has cracked down on Jack Ma’s tech empire.

Ma is also the co-founder of Ant, and China’s richest person (as of November).

In separate statements released Thursday, both Alibaba and Ant Group said they had been notified about the regulatory actions and would cooperate, per The Wall Street Journal.

