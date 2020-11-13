Alibaba's Singles Day is over. Now comes the task of delivering $74 billion of merchandise ordered on world's largest shopping holiday.

AP Photo/Andy Wong Mail pickup point Beijing.

Alibaba said it passed $US74 billion in sales on Singles Day this year.

The major shopping holiday is usually bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

The biggest shopping day in the world leads to a massive logistics operation involving millions of people.

Alibaba’s Singles Day sales were over $US74 billion, the Chinese retail giant reported shortly after midnight local time, which translates into a massive logistics operation for delivery.



Singles Day on November 11, or Double 11, is a Chinese shopping holiday started by online retailer Alibaba. Sales each year surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, making it the world’s single largest shopping event. Photos from last year showed the “chaos” of delivering $US38 billion worth of goods, and this year looks to be an even larger operation.

Take a look.

This year, Alibaba expanded Singles Day to four days, and smashed previous records with over $US74 billion in sales.

AP Photo/Andy Wong Mail pickup point Beijing.

It nearly doubled last year’s $US38 billion, which was itself a record at the time.

AP Photo/Andy Wong Mail pickup point Beijing.

Cainiao is Alibaba’s logistics arm, and for Singles Day 2019 it processed 1.3 billion orders.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

This year, Cainiao prepared more than 3,000 charter flights and ships to deliver goods within China, according to BBC.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

Three million people will be involved in processing and shipping orders at warehouses and ports.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

It will delivery to 10,000 lockers, so buyers can pick up packages without human contact.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

The Wuxi warehouse has 700 robot mail processors, called automated guided vehicles.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

The company first introduced the robots in 2018, and says it has significantly saved time in the warehouse, according to CNBC.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

The robots work by picking up packages and moving them to another part of the warehouse, where they can be processed for delivery.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

Cainiao also has delivery robots that can take local packages directly to customers’ residences.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

Cainiao is emphasising sustainability this year, and has almost reach 100% biodegradable packaging.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

It set up about 80,000 recycling stations around China to encourage customers to recycle packaging.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

JD was another e-commerce retailer participating in Singles Day.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein JD warehouse in Beijing.

JD’s network of more than 730 warehouses was also swamped with deliveries after the shopping holiday.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein JD warehouse in Beijing.

Both companies boosted their logistics networks this year, and some customers received orders in only a few minutes.

Reuters Cainiao logistics in Wuxi.

A JD customer in Heilongjiang province ordered a lipstick and received it only six minutes later, according to the company. It was JD’s first Singles Day 2020 order.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein JD warehouse in Beijing.

Alibaba’s first delivery of Singles Day was a mosquito repellant, delivered to a customer in Sichuan province 11 minutes after it was ordered.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein JD warehouse in Beijing.

