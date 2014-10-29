ALIBABA $100

Alibaba shares have broken $US100.

In morning trade on Tuesday, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, crossed the $US100 mark for the first time.

At this price, the company has a market cap of more than $US250 billion, with the stock rising more than 35% from its IPO price of $US68.

Alibaba is scheduled to release its first quarterly report as a public company next Tuesday before the market open.

