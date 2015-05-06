Alibaba is at an all-time low

Shares of Alibaba fell to an all-time low on Tuesday.
The stock dipped by more than 3% to as low as $US77.77 per share in early trading on Tuesday.
This year, the stock is down 25% year-to-date, and about 17% lower from the initial public offering price last September.
The Chinese e-commerce giant will announce quarterly results on Thursday for its third time since going public.
In an earnings preview Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analysts note that in a speech on April 23, Alibaba CEO Jack Ma expects a headcount freeze in 2015, although they do not think it was his core message.
“Most interpreted the message as a hint of potential earnings pressure in the near term, with the need to control costs after rapid growth,” the analysts noted.
“In the speech, Ma did warn a few times that the restructuring/optimization of various business units in 2015 could impact near-term performance,” the analysts further noted.
They have an “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Here’s a chart showing the plunge in trading on Tuesday:
