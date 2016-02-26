Alibaba reportedly wants $4 billion to make itself even bigger

Alibaba is asking banks for up to $4 billion in loans to grow even bigger.

According to a Wall Street Journal report Friday, the Chinese e-commerce giant is in talks with several banks for up to $3 billion, but that could be upped by a billion.

Within the last year, Alibaba has announced investments in other companies worth nearly $10 billion. The companies it has bought stakes in are involved in a range of industries, from food-ordering to online video.

The company last month reported strong third-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s estimates for profits and revenues. Sales were boosted by the Single’s Day shopping event held during the quarter.

Shares were up 2.5% in pre-market trading, and have fallen 23% over the past 12 months.

