In One Simple Sentence, Alibaba's Jack Ma Shows How Easy It Is To Find Happiness At Work

REUTERS/Jason Lee Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is the richest man in China. His rags-to-riches life story serves as a true inspiration to many startup entrepreneurs.

But what makes him even more special are the inspirational things he occasionally says. In fact, he even runs his own blog where he often shares his thoughts on business and life in general.

On Tuesday, Ma wrote on his blog how work happiness could be achieved with a simple change in mindset.

Ma tells the story of his encounter with a customer service employee working at an airport in Alaska. That employee, who turned out to be a geneticist, had to move to Alaska because of her husband’s work, and find a less lucrative job. Yet she sounded extremely happy with her new position, even while working a night shift.

Ma writes that it’s “your own attitude” that makes work happy. He points out that there are two types of people: those who find happiness even in poor working conditions, and those who are always upset regardless of the importance of their jobs.

“A good job isn’t something you go out and find, it’s something you discover while you’re working,” he writes.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts started coverage of Alibaba on Wednesday and estimated that its shares could go as high as $US178. That would make the company worth $US500 billion.

