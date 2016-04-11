Alibaba has its own AI and it's using it to predict the winner of a Chinese singing contest

YouTube/HunanTV A still from the finale of season four of ‘I am a Singer.’

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has built its own artificial intelligence program and is using it to predict the winners of one of the biggest reality shows in China, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“I am a Singer” is a Chinese TV show which sees a group of singers compete to win the “X Factor”-style contest.

Alibaba’s AI program, inventively named “Ai,” predicted who would win the finale of the fourth season of the show. It managed to pick two of the final three, but got the first and second place winners mixed up.

Season four of “I am a Singer” was won by Coco Lee, but Ai predicted that she would actually finish in second place.

Alibaba’s AI experiment comes after Google’s AI company Google DeepMind beat the world’s best player of board game Go.

If you want to see the finale of “I am a Singer,” it’s available to watch on YouTube. All three and a half hours of it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.