Alibaba's value has halved

It’s been just over a year since Alibaba debuted on the NYSE with a 38% gain, becoming the largest IPO Wall Street had ever seen.

Wall Street was enamored with China’s Amazon.

By November last year it had reached almost $US 120 a share, nearly double its $US68 IPO price.

After some scandals including allegations of fraud, and Chinese economic woes, Alibaba has been losing ground ever since.

With a 3% drop to $US 57.41 today, Alibaba has lost more than half of its value from November last year, and well below its $US68 IPO pricing.

