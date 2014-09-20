Alibaba Is Already The Fourth Most Valuable Technology Company In The World

Dave Smith

Alibaba, the e-commerce giant out of China, made its Wall Street debut on Friday. It was the biggest initial public offering of all time.

Alibaba raised a whopping $US29.7 billion for its IPO, easily topping the previous record holder, Visa, which raised $US17.9 billion in 2008.

The IPO was initially priced at $US68 per share with a market value of $US168 billion. But shares began trading Friday morning at $US92.70, up 36% from the initial IPO price, to achieve a market cap well over $US228 billion.

Thanks to its tremendous market entrance, Alibaba is officially one of the most valuable technology companies in the world.

Bii sai cotd marketcap tech 2Business Insider Intelligence

With its $US228 billion valuation, Alibaba is in the fourth-place spot in the top 10 most valuable tech companies. The most valuable company, with its $US611 billion valuation, is Apple, the maker of iPhones and iPads. In the second-place spot is Google with a $US400 billion valuation, and Microsoft is not far behind with a $US384 billion valuation.

Though Apple is 2.6x more valuable than Alibaba, Jack Ma’s e-commerce giant is still more valuable than several other tech giants, including Facebook, IBM, Oracle, Samsung, Intel, and Amazon — in that order. Considering Alibaba is most often compared to Amazon, this is quite an achievement: Amazon had a five-year head start on Alibaba, and Jeff Bezos’ online retail company also employs 3.7x more people than Ma’s company.

