In a recent update to its F-1 IPO filing, the enormous Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba announced that it will apply to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol “BABA.”

Alibaba will go public in a few months in what could be the biggest IPO ever. The company could be looking to raise $US20 billion.

